An arrest warrant is out for a Wisconsin man facing sexual assault charges in Blue Earth County.

According to the criminal complaint, 49-year-old Dennis John Tims, of Greenwood, Wisconsin,is accused of sexually abusing the victim, who he knew, for several years.

The victim alleges the abuse had been happening since she was 7-years-old. She claims that when she was around 14-years-old Tims would offer her money for drugs or alcohol in exchange for sex acts.

Tims is also accused of hitting the victim in the head on numerous occasions, causing her to pass out.

Tims is currently in jail in Wisconsin on unrelated assault charges. He has a prior criminal sexual conduct conviction in Faribault County from 1989.

His new charges are first and second degree criminal sexual conduct.