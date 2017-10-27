JFK Files: British Newspaper Got Early Tip

A 35-year-old Mankato woman is facing child endangerment charges following an incident at her apartment complex.
An arrest warrant is out for a Wisconsin man facing sexual assault charges in Blue Earth County.
KEYC News 12's Ryan Gustafson put together this recap from the show's opening night.
A Mankato woman has filed a lawsuit against Regis Corporation after she says she was severely burned at a salon in Mankato.
The family of five have been in and out of apartments for the past few years.
The Maverick Hockey opener a few weeks ago attracted a huge crowd, but with it came concern as fans were still standing outside when the game started.
Road safety is deeply encouraged as snow heads our way. Minnesota Department of Transportation Engineer Jed Falgren said his crew is prepared for tomorrow's weather.
Divorce is a big enough stressor as it is, without factoring in child support, and the all the conflicts that come with it.
