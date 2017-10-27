JFK Files: British Newspaper Got Early Tip

Newly released files say a British newspaper received an anonymous call about ``big news'' in the United States minutes before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

A batch of 2,800 declassified documents includes a memo to the director of the FBI, dated November 26, 1963, about a call received by the Cambridge News on November 22.

It says the caller said that ``the Cambridge News reporter should call the American Embassy in London for some big news, and then hung up.''

The memo says Britain's MI5 intelligence service calculated that the call came 25 minutes before Kennedy was shot in Dallas.

Anna Savva, a current Cambridge News reporter, says the paper has no record of who took the call. She said Friday that learning of the call was ``completely jaw-dropping.''