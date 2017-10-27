Holloway Woman Critically Injured In Rice County Crash

A Holloway woman is critically injured in a Rice County crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m.in Warsaw Township.

The State Patrol says 27-year-old Katie Kohlman, of Holloway, was eastbound on Highway 60 and crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a semi.

Kohlman was transported from the scene to North Memorial in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 46-year-old Joel Lee Harms, of St. Peter, was taken to the Faribault Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.