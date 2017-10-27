Man Charged With Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman In Faribault

A 25-year-old man is facing kidnapping and sexual assault charges in Rice County.

Faribault Police Officers responded to a reported sexual assault last Friday. Witnesses reported seeing a partially-clothed woman running out of an apartment building, yelling for help.

The witnesses say they shielded the woman when the suspect came out of the apartment looking for her.

When police arrived, they arrested the suspect, 25-year-old Ahmed Muhumed.

The victim told authorities Muhumed forced her into his car, drove her to his apartment and sexually assaulted her.

He is charged with kidnapping and first degree criminal sexual conduct.