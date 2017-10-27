Call For Help From Family Of Missing Redwood Falls Man

The search for a missing Redwood Falls man continues, with a call for help from his family.

26-year-old Mato Dow's family is asking farmers and truckers around Redwood Falls to keep an eye out for any signs of him.

Dow was last seen at his sister's apartment in the early morning hours of October 13.

No one has seen or heard from him since, and authorities are concerned for his welfare.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Dow typically wears a zip-up gray hoodie with a white or black t-shirt underneath.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Redwood County Dispatch.