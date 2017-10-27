Potato Company Buildings Destroyed By Fire In Edinburg, North Dakota

Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning fire that destroyed several storage buildings owned by a potato company in northeastern North Dakota. No one was hurt.

J.G. Hall and Sons partner Roger Hall says the company lost four buildings at its Edinburg complex, but none of them held any potatoes or farming equipment. He says the company's main facility is in Hoople.

J.G. Hall and Sons is one of the largest potato producers in the Red River Valley of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

Five fire departments responded to the blaze about 4 a.m. Friday. They were hampered by strong winds. Hall says there isn't anything to indicate the fire is suspicious.