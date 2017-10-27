TRUE Transit System Closer To Picking Up Riders

A new local transit system is one step closer to giving area residents a lift from point A to point B.

Two of the four new buses arrived at VINE Faith in Action this morning.

.It's all part of the TRUE Transit system, which will allow residents to travel throughout Nicollet, Le Sueur and Blue Earth County.

Two more buses are expected to arrive in November. Once they get to VINE, the scheduled routes will begin.

Riders will pay fares depending on the length of the trip. Transit services are expected to run Monday through Friday from 8 to 5.