Jam, Lewis To Bring Free Concerts To Super Bowl Festival

Music producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will be behind a series of free concerts in Minneapolis during the 10-day Super Bowl Live festival that leads up to the big game.

Jam and Lewis got their start in Minneapolis and have worked with several big names over the years, including Prince, so a tribute is likely. They've also worked with Michael and Janet Jackson and Kanye West and are known for their connections to top acts.

The lineup hasn't been announced but Super Bowl Host Committee spokeswoman Andrea Mokros tells the Star Tribune that Jam and Lewis will make sure the ``Minnesota sound'' is represented.

The festival on Nicollet Mall starts Friday, Jan. 26, and ends Sunday, Feb. 4. Concerts are free.

Justin Timberlake will perform during the game's halftime show, which is put on by the NFL.