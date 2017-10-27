KEYC - PICK OF THE LITTER: Lady Needs A Family

PICK OF THE LITTER: Lady Needs A Family

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

5-year-old Lady joined us today as this week's Pick of the Litter. Lady is one of the oldest residents at BENCHS and is a long-haired tortie. She loves treats and being brushed. She would do best in a home that has low-stress without dogs or kids. 

For more information, click here. 