Waseca Man Involved In Combine Rollover

A University of Minnesota Extension Office agronomist is injured after rolling the combine he was driving in Waseca.

58 year old Tom Hoverstad was driving a plot combine around 3:15 yesterday afternoon when it came too close to the edge of the road on 120th Street and rolled.

Authorities say Hoverstad was flown to Saint Mary's in Rochester because of concerns of possible injury.

He is listed in fair condition.

---KEYC News 12