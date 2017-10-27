Waseca Man Involved In Combine Rollover

A 25-year-old man is facing kidnapping and sexual assault charges in Rice County. Faribault Police Officers responded to a reported sexual assault last Friday.
An arrest warrant is out for a Wisconsin man facing sexual assault charges in Blue Earth County.
A 35-year-old Mankato woman is facing child endangerment charges following an incident at her apartment complex.
A Holloway woman is critically injured in a Rice County crash Thursday afternoon.
KEYC News 12's Ryan Gustafson put together this recap from the show's opening night.
The search for a missing Redwood Falls man continues, with a call for help from his family. 26-year-old Mato Dow's family is asking farmers and truckers around Redwood Falls to keep an eye out for any signs of him.
A Mankato woman has filed a lawsuit against Regis Corporation after she says she was severely burned at a salon in Mankato.
The family of five have been in and out of apartments for the past few years.
