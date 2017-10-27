Tyler Seggerman - Reporter

Tyler joined KEYC News 12 as a News Reporter in mid-June 2017 after graduating from Oklahoma State University, with a degree in sports media and emphasis in production. His love for sports started at a very young age, playing soccer, baseball, basketball and football throughout his childhood. Knowing he wouldn’t make it on the collegiate nor professional level, his new obsession was to become a sports talent.

While in college, Tyler worked for OSU’s Intramural Program (so he could play and get paid). He also ran camera for all Oklahoma State Athletic events as well as the Tulsa Drillers (double-A affiliate of the LA Dodgers. He is originally from Salinas, CA and has two younger siblings, a brother and sister. Tyler enjoys watching and playing sports as well as hanging out with friends and family.

Have a story idea? Email him at tyler.seggerman@keyc.com



Hometown?

Salinas, CA



Alma Mater?

Oklahoma State University



What's your favorite part of your job?

Traveling and meeting new people and places



What's your dream story?

Cover the Daytona 500



What did you want to be when you were growing up?

Sports Anchor



What got you interested in TV News?

Always have had a passion for sports



What person do you most admire?

Scott and Susan (Father and Mother)



What's your favorite food?

Grilled Cheese



What's your favorite season?

Spring

If you could have any super power, which would you pick?

Flying

