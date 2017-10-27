Bethany Lutheran College Celebrates Lutheran Reformation Anniversary

Monday marks the 500th anniversary of the Lutheran Reformation.

The Reformation was when the Lutherans broke away from the Catholic Church.

"What Luther brought about when he started the Reformation was really just a return to what the Bible teaches about God's grace," Bethany Lutheran Theological Seminary Professor Michael Smith said.

At Bethany Lutheran College, one way they are commemorating the anniversary is with their annual Reformation Lectures. This year's focused on three writings of founder Martin Luther.

"Each year we focus on some aspect of the Reformation just to see what the historical significance of these various things are," Smith said.

Another part of the celebration is an art show. What's unique about it is that while the Catholic church was a major patron of the arts, there never was a Lutheran art.

"After 500 years, I contacted 28 artists and 3 writers, and I said why don't you reflect on being a Lutheran artist," Professor of Art Bill Bukowski said.

The show features paintings, video, ceramics and photography, and has both religious and non-religious art.

"It's really a great variety of art and very reflective of the culture," Bukowski said.

The art will be on display through November 22.

--KEYC News 12