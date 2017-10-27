Mount Kato Hopes for Stagnant Cold Weather

Businesses like Mount Kato are burdened with tough decisions when the weather decides to suddenly shift.

Mount Kato's General Manager said the sudden warmth towards the end of last year's winter caused setbacks for his business.

"Typically, we try to open like the day after Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving weekend. In the past we've been really good about hitting that. Sometimes a little earlier that. Last year was later than that," said Nelson.

He believes the support of his loyal customers has been a great help to Mount Kato.

"We've got a lot of great customers and they're excited and they want things to happen and unfortunately sometimes with the weather it doesn't help. But they're supportive, they understand that we can't control the weather."

Frequent customer Mike Busch is eager to hit the slopes with his family again.

"We came out did a learn- to- ski program through Mount Kato. We had a great instructor, met some great people and we got hooked."

Mount Kato is prepared to give its best. The business picked up another snow groomer to make sure the snow's conditions are ready for winter fun.