Small Businesses Advocate Reacts to 2018 Insurance Rates

Small business advocates are reacting to the recent release of insurance rates for 2018.

State Director for the National Federation of Independent Business, Mike Hickey said there are positive and negative sides to this update.

"The state's been experiencing a real crisis and so there was some good news. Our rates were going between plus 2 percent to minus 38 percent all thought that's the 38 percent decrease is with an insurer that has a very small market share."

Five companies are approved to sell health insurance plans and as of April this year and about 166,000 Minnesotans purchased their health insurance on the individual market.