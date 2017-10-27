Mankato Man Paddles Down Mississippi, Raises Over $6,000

One Mankato man returned from a record–breaking trip, he recently completed on Tuesday.



Down the Mississippi, Daniel Lee went, to embark on a journey that not only benefited him but many others.

On August 31st in Lake Itasca, Lee grabbed his paddleboard and set off south to potentially do something no one has ever achieved.

Although he had a personal goal set for the trip, his main focus was helping children attend camps that they might not otherwise have a chance to experience.



Lee said "Since I was getting to do my dream, combining paddle boarding with going down the Mississippi. I was like why not create the opportunity for other people to have their dreams met or the opportunities that they may have not had. So, I started raising money for the ACA, which is the America's Camp Association."

On the trek, Lee traveled through 10 states, covering 2,354 miles.

A long adventure like this provides a unique perspective in regards to wildlife and also a measurement of a person's psychological strength.



Lee added "Biggest obstacle was the wind and then secondly, is staying mentally strong. When you get beat down by weather, your muscles are tired, your hungry, you're thirsty. You want to just take a nap and all that, you have to mentally keep pushing yourself on your own. I mean, there was no one else around me. It's just me convincing myself that you can do another mile."

After 55 days, Lee ended up at mile marker zero, 11 miles south of Venice, Louisiana. that's an average of almost 43 miles a day.

By accomplishing his adventure in less than two months, he now holds the unofficial record for paddling down the Mississippi River in the least amount of time.

Although the feat was a high objective Lee set for himself, the experience and fundraising were his top priorities during the expedition.



"Right now, it's unofficial. I would have to send in all the photos, signatures, GPS tracking and all that information into an official site for them to either accept it or deny it. But, that wasn't the important part, it was just my own goal. Raising the money and stepping out into the wilderness was the most important goals along the trip."

As of today, Lee has raised more than $6,000 for the American Camp Association.



If you'd like to donate to the ACA or learn more about his journey, you can visit his website.

- KEYC 12