MnDOT Aims To Keep Business Moving During HWY 22 Construction

MnDOT came under fire this past summer during construction on Highway 22, when access to businesses was initially blocked off.

It's a two year project, but those mistakes will be avoided the second time around.



MnDOT already has mock ups of what next year's detour will be.

Traffic will be directed down Monks Avenue going south out of town, across county road 90, on Jersey Road, and then turning east on 192nd street, in order to access numerous businesses on Highway 22.



A third leg of construction will start about a year from now, but that will focus on the veterans memorial landscaping alongside the highway.