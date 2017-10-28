MSU's African Student Association Chapter Hosts Leadership Conference

MSU's African Student Association hosted this year's 2017 Minnesota ASA Conference, which expanded to a two–day conference.

The event included volunteer work,leadership sessions, sporting events and more. Vice President Oluwatomiisin "Tomi" Adeola said the group hosted various enlightening and interactive events.



"So it's an invitation to five schools around Minnesota and right now what we're having is a volunteering event this morning for 'Cards for Kids'," said Adeola.

Adeola said "Cards for Kids" is an organization that collects volunteer-made cards and distributes them to kids in hospitals in destitute situations all around the world.

St. Cloud University student William Tokpa said he has gained one major aspect from this conference.



"Unity. As schools we have a platform as students that go to these schools. We can come together as a whole and be leaders of our school," said Tokpa.

Adeola who seemed to enjoy the events said this event is not only for current members.

"We're happy to take anyone who wants to learn about African food, African culture, African music and clothing," said Adeola.

He welcomes people of all backgrounds to attend ASA events as they are mostly free.

"We just want to educate people and share our heritage with anyone who wants to earn about it and we invite everyone to come out to every single event," said Adeola.

The conference will end on Saturday with a "Battle of ASA" event.