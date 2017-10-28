MSU's African Student Association Chapter Hosts Leadership Conference

Lafayette Fire officials responded to a fire at 744 Main Avenue that destroyed two buildings.
The Bucs beat Waterville - Elysian - Morristown 21-14 Saturday night
The Eagles will face Blue Earth Area next Friday night at 7PM in Janesville.
The Wolverine defense stood tough all game, winning a close one, 30-24. They'll play #3 seeded Westbrook-Walnut Grove at SMSU on Thursday at 5 p.m. for the Section 3 9-man title.
Cyclones blank the Knights Saturday night.
Quarterback Hunter Rodriguez dives for a touchdown.
The search for a missing Redwood Falls man continues, with a call for help from his family. 26-year-old Mato Dow's family is asking farmers and truckers around Redwood Falls to keep an eye out for any signs of him.
