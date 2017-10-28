Lafayette Fire Destroys Two Buildings

Fire officials responded to a fire in Lafayette around 11 p.m. at 744 Main Avenue.

Officials assisted an occupant Dennis Fenske, who was inside the building near the fire.

Lafayette Fire Chief Scott Van Deest was worried the fire would be a lot worse.

"At one time I was worried that we were going to lose the whole block. We were able to contain it to just two buildings that were damaged," said Van Deest.

Residents of the block were evacuated until the fire was contained.

The building where the fire initially took place was a mechanic shop owned by Fenske.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.