Greyhounds Roll Toward Section 3A Championship, 40-7

Now to some class A action in Section 3, where Coach Lux had his #2 seeded Greyhounds ready for the visiting #6 seeded Adrian Dragons, who upset Murray County Central in the 1st round.

No upset today however as the Greyhounds, already up 21-0, uses play action here as Jacob Manderfield fires a strike to Alex Hillesheim, one of Manderfield's 3 total touchdowns on the afternoon. (5-6, 103 yards, 2 passing TD and 1 rushing TD)

New Ulm Cathedral would continue to thrive on offense in the 2nd half as Nathan Hauser almost trips, but stays on his feet and with a convoy in front of him, makes one cut and scores his 2nd TD, to go with 148 yards on 14 carries.

However, it was all Greyhounds in this one as New Ulm Cathedral wins an easy one 40-7. They'll play Wabasso at SMSU on Friday at 1:30 p.m. for the Section 3A Championship.

- KEYC 12