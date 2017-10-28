MLA Edges #1 Seeded Nicollet, 30-24 To Advance To Section Championship Game

Now to our lone 9-man contest of the night, the #1 seeded Nicollet Raiders hosted #4 seeded Mountain Lake Area.

Nicollet would strike first as Anthony Macias takes the toss and rumbles through the Wolverine defense for the first score of the game.

MLA would answer after an amazing effort here, as Jeff Wright initially gets stood up by two Raiders, but look at the drive and power! And with the help of his teammates, finds pay dirt to even it up at 6-6.

Yet, the Wolverine defense stood tough all game, sacking Ean Thomsen here as they go onto win a close one, 30-24. They'll play #3 seeded Westbrook-Walnut Grove at SMSU on Thursday at 5 p.m. for the Section 3 title.

- KEYC 12