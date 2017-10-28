KEYC - Eagles Advance to Section 2AA Title Game

Eagles Advance to Section 2AA Title Game

Posted: Updated:

In the Section 2AA semifinals, the Maple River Eagles played host to the Panthers of NRHEG. Nathan Moore led the way for the Eagles with three touchdowns in Maple River's 34-14 win over NRHEG. The Eagles will face Blue Earth Area next Friday night at 7PM in Janesville.