JCC Rumbles Past TCU 26-6

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
A sluggish first half that ended in a 8-6 Jackson County Central lead was overcome as the game went on, with the Huskies grabbing a 26-6 win over the Tri-City United. The two seed now heads to New Ulm on Friday to face the #1 seed, the Fairmont Cardinals.