MSU Gets Big Win Over Winona State

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The third ranked MSU football team played host to the 10th rated Winona State Warriors Saturday.

MSU wins 27-6 over the Warriors, improving to 9-0 this season.

Mavericks play host to Wayne State next weekend.

