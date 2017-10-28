KEYC - Strong 4th Quarter Leads To Fairmont Romp Over Luverne

Strong 4th Quarter Leads To Fairmont Romp Over Luverne

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
In the Class AAA Section 3 semifinals, a 21 point 4th quarter by Fairmont gets them to the section finals with a 42-19 win over Luverne.

Fairmont will play Jackson County Central in New Ulm at 7 p.m.