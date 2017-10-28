Scarlets Win Nail-biter in Chanhassen

The 3rd-seeded Mankato West Scarlets traveled to Chanhassen Saturday to take on the Storm in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals.

The Storm scored first but West responded with two touchdowns from Spencer Spaude; with the go-ahead touchdown scored just seconds before halftime. West held the 14-7 lead all through the 2nd half for the 14-7 victory.

With Chaska's loss to Waconia on the other side of the bracket, Mankato West will host Waconia at Todnem Field next Friday night at 7PM in the Section 2AAAAA finals.