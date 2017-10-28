Scarlets Win Nail-biter in Chanhassen

Quarterback Hunter Rodriguez dives for a touchdown.
Quarterback Hunter Rodriguez dives for a touchdown.
Cyclones blank the Knights Saturday night.
Cyclones blank the Knights Saturday night.
The Bucs beat Waterville - Elysian - Morristown 21-14 Saturday night
The Bucs beat Waterville - Elysian - Morristown 21-14 Saturday night
In battle of the Cardinals, Fairmont wins 42-19
In battle of the Cardinals, Fairmont wins 42-19
Mavs win 27-6.
Mavs win 27-6.
The #2 seed now heads to New Ulm on Friday to face the #1 seed, the Fairmont Cardinals.
The #2 seed now heads to New Ulm on Friday to face the #1 seed, the Fairmont Cardinals.
The Eagles will face Blue Earth Area next Friday night at 7PM in Janesville.
The Eagles will face Blue Earth Area next Friday night at 7PM in Janesville.