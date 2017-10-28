KEYC - Waseca Soars Past Hutchinson in Section 2AAAA Semifinals

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Waseca Bluejays played host to the Hutchinson Tigers in the Section 2 AAAA semifinals.

Waseca wins 39-22 over Hutchinson.

Bluejays will travel to Marshall for a match-up against the Tigers for a chance to go to state, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

--KEYC News 12