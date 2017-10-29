KEYC - Late Score Sends Blue Earth Area To Section Title Game

Late Score Sends Blue Earth Area To Section Title Game

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

The Blue Earth Area Buccaneers beat the the WEM Bucs 21-14 on Saturday night in Waterville to advance to the Class AA Section 2 finals against the Maple River Eagles.

That game will be in Janesville, starting at 7:00.