Mount Kato Hosts Sixth Annual High School Mountain Bike Championship

The Sixth Annual Minnesota High School Mountain Bike Championship took place at Mount Kato. The weekend- long event hosted over 1300 students who represented 100 schools across the state.

The event has grown over the years and League Director of the Minnesota High School Cycling League said inclusiveness is one of its core values and the reason they have seen exponential growth.

"There are no bench warmers, there are no student athletes that sit out, there are no try–outs, every student that wants to go off and ride a bike and race a bike has that opportunity."

Kleve also spoke on the importance of including both males and females.

"It's really important to that we make this co–ed, so both men and women are on a team and men and women's scores are combined to get the team results," said Kleve.

Kleve said 99 percent of the student athletes said they will continue to ride bikes on the group's exit survey.