Local Churches Create New Rotating Homeless Shelter

Farmer George Denn has 25,000 of these 100% organic pumpkins available for picking, all he asks for in return is a donation.
Homelessness is said to be a hidden but serious issue in Mankato. With people sleeping in their cars or in hidden areas, local pastors came together to create a program to house homeless people in the area.
A Mankato woman has filed a lawsuit against Regis Corporation after she says she was severely burned at a salon in Mankato.
The Sixth Annual Minnesota High School Mountain Bike Championship hosted over 1300 students at Mount Kato.
A 25-year-old man is facing kidnapping and sexual assault charges in Rice County. Faribault Police Officers responded to a reported sexual assault last Friday.
Lafayette Fire officials responded to a fire at 744 Main Avenue that destroyed two buildings.
