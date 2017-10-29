Local Churches Create New Rotating Homeless Shelter

Homelessness is said to be a hidden but serious issue in Mankato. With people sleeping in their cars or in hidden areas, local pastors came together to create a program to house homeless people in the area.

Cetenary United Methodist Pastor Erica Koser said they will begin the program on Sunday night.

"So tonight will be our first night women children families are all and men are all welcome to stay at the shelter," said Koser.

Koser said the shelter will house 25 people over night, who can stay the whole week until the location rotates to a new church.

"So it fills a gap in our community where there hasn't been space for for people to find emergency shelter," said Koser.

Pastor at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Collette Broady Grundy said her church is ready to host next week's Connections Shelter.

"We have our own bedding over there. So we aren't transferring that from place to place but the cots will be transported from Cetenary to Bethlehem next Sunday afternoon," said Broady Grundy.

Connections Shelter Manager Angel Coopman looks forward to being a part of this outreach but she said the churches will need more funding.

"We are in need of funding so they can donate by reaching out to us on Facebook or reaching out if they look up Connections Ministry," said Coopman.

The shelter is in need of more volunteers and Coopman hopes more will sign up for the over-night shifts.

Cetenary United Methodist has breakfast for the homeless six mornings a week. They hope to reach out to more people via word of mouth.