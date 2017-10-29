Deep Winter Greenhouse Unveiled

Sunday, the University of Minnesota Extension Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships showcased its newest prototype design.



Along with producers and community groups, a deep winter greenhouse was recently installed on a farm outside Madelia.

Farmers from around the area gathered inside the new structure to not only celebrate the new building, but listen to designers as they explained how different materials in the enclosure help maintain warmth for crops.

The structure contains a south–facing glazing wall that captures maximum solar energy, and the heat from that is stored in an underground rock bed which is heavy insulated.

This new technology will enable small and mid–scale farmers to grow crops for customers all year long.

This is only the third deep winter greenhouse of its kind to be installed in Minnesota, but two more are expected to be built within the next year.

Finland and Bemidji are the other two locations that contain this type of equipment, with Pillager and Lake City scheduled to have their's constructed.

