Minnesota Farmer Encourages People To Grab Pumpkins

One Minnesota farmer had an October he'll never forget, and he wants to share his abundance with everyone.



With Halloween just two days away, pumpkins are in high demand and one farm in Le Sueur has enough to supply a city.

Farmer George Denn has 25,000 of these 100% organic pumpkins available for picking, all he asks for in return is a donation.

In the 18 years he's been harvesting pumpkins, never has he experienced a growth like this, but he believes weather definitely played a part.



"October it's been really rainy and just with the rain it's like. A lot of these pumpkins here are probably, were just little bitty one the first of October you know so. It takes about three weeks to make a pumpkin."



Denn will be located at 28595 366th Street, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

- KEYC 12