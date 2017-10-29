MSU Wins NSIC Regular Season Title

The MSU women's soccer team earned the top–seed for this year's NSIC tournament , after the Mavericks were crowned regular season champions following a 4-0 victory over Winona State Sunday.

With the win, MSU is now 15-2-1 on the season.

"This is an incredible group, this is our first recruiting class here at MSU really, and they have been amazing as far as shaping the culture we want here. I love them to death, and I'm very grateful that we've had such a special group here to start things with," said Brian Bahl, MSU head coach.



"We've really worked hard, we've had a bunch of adversity come at us with injuries, weather, just as every other team, but our chemistry, we get along so well. We play together so well, and I think that's what propelled us through the season," said Jenny Hoerter.



The Mavericks play host to the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs on Wednesday at one in the afternoon for the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals. We'll have more from the Mavs later this week on KEYC News 12.