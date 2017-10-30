Two Charged In Clay County Drug Bust

Two people are charged in a drug bust in Clay County, Iowa.

Authorities from five different departments searched the home of 57-year-old Tracy Campbell in Spencer.

During the search both Campbell and 31-year-old Jaydee Carney were arrested after police found numerous drug paraphernalia in the home.

Campbell faces 15 charges, including possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, and seven counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

Carney had an active warrant out for his arrest and was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.