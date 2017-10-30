Two Charged In Clay County Drug Bust

A Waseca man has died following a crash last night in the county. A deputy observed a vehicle rollover while on a traffic stop on Waseca County Road 9 just before 8 last night.
Police say 68–year–old Burrell Kolonich of Lansing, Michigan is in critical condition.
Funeral arrangements often weigh heavy on the minds of family members after losing a loved one. Now, an area funeral home has added a choice for those looking for a more natural, gentle alternative.
A Mapleton man is charged with allegedly removing a dozen trees along the Highway 22-Victory Drive Memorial site.
Farmer George Denn has 25,000 of these 100% organic pumpkins available for picking, all he asks for in return is a donation.
The city collected nearly 90 lbs of medication during the four hour event.
A Mankato man is charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two female victims. According to the criminal complaint, 36-year-old Archester Rodgers Jr Rodgers was invited over to the home of one of the victims.
A St. Paul man who spotted his stolen bike for sale on Facebook set up his own sting operation to get it back.
