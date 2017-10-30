Waseca Police: Arrest Made, School Placed On Soft Lockdown Following Incident

A 17-year-old is arrested following an incident in Waseca Friday morning.

Waseca police were notified just after 7:30 a.m. that the teen had threatened his family. Authorities began searching for the suspect near the Waseca High School after he left the home.

As a precautionary measure, the Waseca High School was placed on a soft lockdown for about 30 minutes.

The suspect was arrested just before 9 a.m. on the bike trail north of 7th Avenue Northwest.

He is currently in custody pending formal charges.