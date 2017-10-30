Mapleton Man Charged With Removing Trees Along Hwy. 22 Memorial Site

A Mapleton man is charged with allegedly removing a dozen trees along the Highway 22-Victory Drive Memorial site.

MnDOT crews set up numerous community meetings to try to save as many trees as possible as they worked on Highway 22. The trees were originally planted to honor area veterans.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses reported seeing a man remove the trees near 55-year-old Steven Trio's home over the 4th of July weekend.

When authorities approached Trio, police say he initially denied involvement.

After being shown evidence, he then admitted that he and a family member removed about 6 trees that were up to 30 feet tall. He claimed they were killing his crops, and made field work a challenge.

Based on Google Earth images, and further evidence, nine deciduous and three ornamental trees were removed. The total value and loss for all 12 sits at over $5,700.

Trio is charged with first and third degree damage to property.