Mankato Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Two Women

A Mankato man is charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two female victims.

According to the criminal complaint, 36-year-old Archester Rodgers Jr. was invited over to the home of one of the victims. The three had allegedly been drinking alcohol and had smoked marijuana.

Rodgers is accused of sexually assaulting both victims on separate occasions throughout the night.

During questioning he claimed it was consensual.

He is charged with two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct.