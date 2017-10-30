2 Brothers Die In Trailer Home Fire In Northern Minnesota

Two brothers from the Twin Cities area are dead after a trailer home fire in northern Minnesota.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a call about a structure fire Saturday morning southeast of Clearbrook. Authorities say firefighters from Clearbrook and Gonvick found the trailer home engulfed in flames.

The two bodies were found inside after the fire was extinguished. Authorities say the brothers were using the trailer as a hunting cabin.

Authorities don't know what caused the fire but say foul play is not suspected. The names of the victims will be released Monday.