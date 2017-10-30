Three Injured In Faribault County Accident

Three people are injured in an accident yesterday in Faribault County.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 22.

According to the State Patrol, a semi driven by 39-year-old Darin Johnson, of Wells, was southbound on the highway. Johnson told police he stopped at the intersection at 140th Street and did not see another vehicle as he entered the intersection. The two vehicles collided.

The other driver, 28-year-old Jamie Stenberg, of Wells, was transported to St. Mary's in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

Johnson and Jamie's passenger, 30-year-old Billy Stenberg, were taken to MCHS Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.