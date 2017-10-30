KEYC - Waseca Man Killed In One-Vehicle Rollover

Waseca Man Killed In One-Vehicle Rollover

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

A Waseca man has died following a crash last night in the county.

A deputy observed a vehicle rollover while on a traffic stop on Waseca County Road 9 just before 8 last night.

Authorities found the driver, 42-year-old Justin Below, had been ejected from the vehicle. Efforts to resuscitate Below were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 