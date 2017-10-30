St. Paul Man Spots Stolen Bike On Facebook, Sets Up Sting

A St. Paul man who spotted his stolen bike for sale on Facebook set up his own sting operation to get it back.

Police say the bike was stolen from the garage of the 29-year-old man in the Summit Hill neighborhood Oct. 20. Several days later, the man was browsing Facebook Marketplace and there it was his hybrid-style bike for sale. The ad said ``gently used.''

The man set up a time to meet the seller. The seller pulled the bike from the back of an SUV and asked the man if he wanted to buy it.

The man said, "No because it's mine, it's stolen and I've called police." The two struggled over the bike until the seller gave up and sped away.