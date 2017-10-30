Mankato Has Big Success During National Drug Takeback

National Drug Takeback Day was a big success for the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

Saturday's four hour event brought in 89.2 pounds of medications in the first time being held at the Public Safety Center.

It's a big jump from the city clean up held every Saturday in May where Public Safety collected 95 pounds from the four days combined.

Public Safety's Rick Baird says,"In this scenario they are doing just one task. If they don't have garbage to drop off or other things, they don't have to sit in a long line. They can just pull right up to the curb and they can just drop off what they needed to drop off, so it was a quick successful event."

The city will look to do similar events at the Public Safety Center in the future, but reminds citizens there is a drop box in the building, open 24 hours a day.

