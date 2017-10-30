KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Spooky Halloween Tech Gadgets

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Steve Van Dinter, a corporate spokesperson from Verizon Wireless joined us this Midday with some spooky Halloween technology ideas. Van Dinter brought in a GizmoPal 2, which helps track kids headed out trick-or-treating. He also brought in hue lighting, as well as a canary flex cam that connects to your Wi-Fi and allows you to see what's going on outside of your home. 