2 Brothers Who Died In Hunting Trailer Fire Identified

Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified two brothers who died in a hunting trailer fire.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office said Monday 57-year-old Scott Shobert, of Blaine, and his 52-year-old brother, Kurt Shobert, of Andover, died in the fire Saturday morning southeast of Clearbroook.

The two bodies were found inside after the fire was extinguished. Authorities say the brothers were using the trailer as a hunting cabin.

Authorities don't know what caused the fire but say foul play is not suspected.