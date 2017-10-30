Returning A Body Back to Mother Nature Through Flameless Cremation

Funeral arrangements often weigh heavy on the minds of family members after losing a loved one. Now, an area funeral home has added a choice for those looking for a more natural, gentle alternative.



LaCanne Funeral Home in Windom offers traditional burial services along with flame cremation and now a flameless option. Aqua Green Cremation is an environmentally friendly alternative to flame cremations and burials. It uses water instead of fire to return a body back to Mother Nature.

"The body is placed in a basket and then placed in a vessel and the vessel is filled with water with 5% alkalized solution. The water goes to 300 degrees and then between the high pressure, the water and alkaline and the temperature breaks the body down over several hours," LaCanne Funeral Director Joel LaCanne said.

In the same way as flame cremation, a powdered ash is returned to the family. The biggest advantage of alkaline hydrolysis is that it is eco-friendly. The process uses less energy with zero emissions and a smaller carbon footprint.

"With this process you're basically essentially one hundred percent recycled. The cremated bones or remains are returned to the family, the parts of the body that are broken down in the alkaline hydrolysis process are placed in the wastewater treatment plant, they're treated and placed back in the river, and any metals are recycled," LaCanne added.

LaCanne has offered the service for two years now and is only the second establishment in Minnesota to do so. Families have been extremely receptive to the idea, with 90 percent choosing to use Aqua Green Cremation. The cost is similar to flame cremation, starting at around $3,600.

