Land Stewardship Members Continue Discussion on Farm Bill

Rep. Tim Walz and Land Stewardship Project farmer-members continued their discussion of priorities for the next Farm Bill.



They met at Nuessmeier farm on Monday in Le Sueur to discuss the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Opportunity Act and working land legislation, which deals with conservation on family farms.

Members like Betsy Allister who is also a co–owner of Spring Wind Farm believes that beginning farmers are overlooked and their issues have been neglected for some time.



"We need a lot more farmers on the land if we're going to continue farming and take over from all the acres that are going out of production," said Allister.

Allister said land right now is extremely expensive and most people like her, without family connections, have a lot of trouble accessing the land.

Rep. Walz listened to ideas on solving the issues that farmers face on both the physical and economic side.



" I think we're seeing a renaissance in Minnesota agriculture. We're seeing that innovation start to spring up again. We're starting to see people diversify," said Walz.

Allister said she would like to see more legislation concerning beginning farmers.

"It shouldn't just be an issue of whether or not it's in the farm bill. It should just be getting a lot more of our public dollars because it's a great investment to invest in beginning farmer," said Allister.

Members are looking to Rep. Walz to be their voice on the issues that they hope will be acted on soon.