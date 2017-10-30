Fairmont Adopt-a-Cop Program Builds Community Relationships

Before trick-or-treaters take to the streets Tuesday, the Fairmont Police Department visited Fairmont Elementary School first graders to talk safety tips Monday.

Once a month, officers from the Fairmont Police Department visit the first grade classrooms for their Adopt-a-Cop program.

They taught them tips on crossing the street, wearing reflective gear and candy safety.

"It's dark out, a lot of people around, cars driving around, so we just want to make sure the kids get their treats and return home safely," Officer Mike Boletti said.

However, Adopt–A–Cop is more than just learning Halloween safety, it's about building a relationship between the officers, kids and community.

"Just to be able to have this opportunity to connect with our younger generation is just really cool and exciting and awesome just to see how excited the kids actually are," Sgt. James Tietje said.

"It starts a conversation at the dinner table with their families, and once again builds that community relationship with the police department," Boletti said.

They are there to teach the kids that police are there to help, and not to be afraid to contact them in the future.

It's a program school officials said they are thankful to have.

"We're very lucky to have just a fine group of officers that come in every month to meet with the kids so they get to know them and they're very proud about being able to adopt their cop," E-2 Principal Michelle Rosen.

--KEYC News 12