Temi Adeleye - Reporter

Temi Adeleye started at KEYC in October of 2017. She was raised in Snellville, GA. Temi earned her Bachelor's degree in Communications with a double minor in Film Studies and Hospitality and Tourism from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC. She immediately earned her Master's degree in Journalism from Emerson College in Boston, MA.

Temi hopes that her love for animals will be reflected in her stories.

Temi is looking forward to producing beneficial and exciting stories as she adjusts to Minnesota's weather.

Have a story idea? Email Temi at temi.adeleye@keyc.com

Hometown? Snellville, GA

Alma Mater? Western Carolina University & Emerson College

What's your favorite part of your job? I like meeting new people and discovering new parts of the Greater Mankato area.

What's your dream story? My dream story is completing a story about a ranch and being able to ride a horse for her stand up

What did you want to be when you were growing up? I wanted to be a veterinarian when I was younger because I love animals so much.

What got you interested in news? I grew interest in news when I was selected to read the current news in elementary school.

What's your favorite candy? Ferrero Rocher

What are your hobbies? I enjoy volunteering, watching super hero themed movies and shows, nature photography and eating food

What's your favorite food? I don't have a favorite food because I’m always discovering new foods. I do enjoy Nigerian, Italian, Chinese, Mediterranean, Greek and other kinds of cultural cuisines.

What's your favorite breed of dogs? My favorite dog breeds are Siberian Huskies, Labradoodles, Bernese Mountain Dogs, Welsh Corgis and Australian Shepherds



