Waseca Public Library Receives $25,000 Google-Sponsored Grant

The Waseca Public Library is one of 28 libraries across the US selected to receive a $25,000 grant from the American Library Association.



"Our model is changing overtime. We're becoming an educational center and this is an opportunity we have to further that educational mission where we're bringing high quality educational programs in as part of our services, or in this case helping to create high-quality educational programs," Matthew White, Lead Librarian at the Waseca Public Library says.

A grant sponsored by Google to help launch ALA's "Libraries Ready to Code" initiative–a way to promote computer science and coding programs among youth in the US.



"We want to give kids of all ages, of all backgrounds that opportunity to have access to some really cool programs. It's all geared to what excites them about computers and what excites them about coding," Waseca Public Library Director Stacy Lienemann says.

Over 400 libraries applied for the grant. The 28 recipients range in all sizes from rural to urban library systems.

"We are going to link it to the tech innovations happening in our area, specifically agriculture. But across the board with web development and such," Lienemann says.

The initiative will target children from 4-15 years old through a blend of innovative projects and special events.

"Some of the things we're planning for teens and tweens include game design, Minecraft and just learning coding language like Scratch and Python with our Raspberry Pi microcomputers," White says.

To help gain skills for their future career in college and beyond.



The collective results will contribute to a national computer science toolkit to help supplement resources and activities for libraries to provide computer science programs.