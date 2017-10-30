Pedestrian Struck, Injured in Fairmont

A pedestrian is airlifted to Rochester after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Fairmont Monday morning.

Police identify the man as 68–year–old Burrell Kolonich of Lansing, Michigan.

Police say Kolonich was struck by a vehicle on the 600 Block of Summit Avenue just before 7–a–m.

He's hospitalized in critical condition.

Fairmont Police, State patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance all assisted at the scene.