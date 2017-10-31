MnDOT Study: Roundabouts Reduce Serious Injury Crashes, Save Lives In Minnesota

A new study from the Minnesota Department of Transportation finds the state’s nearly 200 roundabouts are reducing crashes and saving lives.

The study looked at the safety performance of a roundabout before and after construction. It found there hasn’t been one multi-vehicle fatality in a roundabout in Minnesota. There was also an 86 percent reduction in the fatal crash rate at intersections with roundabouts.

As for the most common single lane roundabouts, the state saw a 61 percent reduction in injury crash rates.

For all roundabout types, there was a 42 percent drop in the injury crash rates after a roundabout was constructed.

The study is the largest conducted in the state to date.